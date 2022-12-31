Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

At least 6 hurt after shooting near central Phoenix, police say

Police are working to confirm the victims’ ages, but their conditions range from life-threatening to non-life-threatening.
By Kit Silavong and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) — Several people are in the hospital after a shooting Saturday morning at a business near central Phoenix.

Sgt. Brian Bower with the Phoenix police said at least six men were found shot when officers arrived at 19th Avenue just north of Indian School Road around 4 a.m.

Phoenix fire took some of the victims to hospitals. However, police learned that some victims left the shooting scene and walked to hospitals before officers arrived.

Police are working to confirm the victims’ ages, but their conditions range from life-threatening to non-life-threatening.

Bower said it is not clear if the shooter is among those who are being treated in the hospital or left the scene.

Police are investigating.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Gutierrez and his fiancée
Cincinnati architect and fiancée missing in Mexico, family fears abduction
Valerie Lala Williams, 10 months old
Baby girl returned two days after mother, father allegedly whisked her out of Ohio
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
A North Dakota family took the long road around but eventually adopted a dog for Christmas.
Grandpa drives cross-country to deliver beloved stray dog to grandchildren on Christmas

Latest News

FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets people in the crowd as he celebrates a Mass at Yankee Stadium,...
In US, sharply contrasting views on Benedict XIV’s legacy
Some new laws could affect access to abortion. Others will ease restrictions on marijuana and...
Taxes fall, wages rise and jaywalking OK’d by new state laws
Police said Zayne Rhodes was taken from Long Beach, California, late Friday.
Amber Alert issued for boy in California
Juliet was being fed carefully through a tube after an emergency surgery removed more than 30...
Cat dies after surgery to remove 38 hair ties from stomach, Charleston Animal Society says
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI blesses the faithful as he arrives in St. Peter's Square at the...
Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95