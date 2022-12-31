Our year in review: A collection of local stories FOX19 covered throughout 2022

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As 2022 comes to an end, FOX19′s Digital Media Team reflected on the most impactful and popular stories covered this year.

The Bengals historic season came to an end with a 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Zac Taylor: Special group. Tonight doesn’t take away what this team did and what they meant to me. Special group. #Bengals — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) February 14, 2022

Large crowds marched through downtown Cincinnati to show support for Ukraine. The march started at Fountain Square and made its way to City Hall.

According to the Associated Press, several anti-war rallies have taken place worldwide after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Over 100,000 people have died from the Ukrainian-Russian war. The fight continues into 2023.

A former assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for Boone and Gallatin counties was killed during a home invasion near Richmond, Kentucky.

Jordan Morgan’s life and political career were cut short at the young age of 32.

“There were several family members staying inside asleep at the time,” a Kentucky State Police Officer stated.

Shannon Gilday is the suspected murderer.

A dog found with a hair tie around her muzzle was taken to Cincinnati Animal CARE by a Good Samaritan for treatment.

The hair tie caused the dog to suffer deep wounds and severe swelling.

WARNING: Individuals may find the photos in the post below disturbing.

A crowd gathered at Fountain Square during the Cincy Pride parade Saturday to express their opinions on the recent Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

“We’re celebrating Pride today, and with everything that’s going down with the Supreme Court, gay rights are at risk. People have taken our rights away having bodily autonomy. It’s all connected. We have to fight for each other,” abortion rights advocate Leslie Pluta said.

The 1973 ruling of Roe v. Wade set a precedent that abortion was protected by the Constitution.

Crowds gather at Fountain Square following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. (WXIX)

A historic bronze sculpture was stolen from Eden Park after someone cut through the paws of the statue and removed it, the City of Cincinnati says.

A woman walking through the park in the morning noticed the statue on her walk the day it was stolen, but saw it was gone the next morning.

The Capitoline Wolf depicts the infants Romulus and Remus with a mother wolf and is a replica of the ancient Etruscan statue on the Capitoline Hill in Rome, according to the City of Cincinnati website.

It was gifted to Cincinnati by the City of Rome in 1931, city officials say.

Capitoline Wolf in Eden Park was a gift from Italian dictator Benito Mussolini in 1931 (Julie Engebrecht/The Enquirer)

Ohio Task Force 1, billed as one of the nation’s strongest search and rescue/disaster response teams, deployed to Kentucky Thursday as deadly flooding continues to plague eastern parts of the Commonwealth.

Members of the Cincinnati Fire Department deployed with OH-TF1, the department says.

According to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, over 40 people died in the floods.

In the aftermath of an EF2 tornado that ran through Clermont County, Goshen declared a state of emergency in the area.

The town experienced “extensive” damage to hundreds of homes and businesses, according to the township’s administrator Stephen Pegram.

>> VIDEO: Aerial footage shows aftermath of Goshen tornado

Drone video of Goshen tornado damage

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says there is “not a whisper” of evidence to backup a story that claims a 10-year-old Ohio girl who became pregnant after she was raped had to go to Indiana to get an abortion following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Yost appeared on FOX News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime” Monday to discuss the story that captured national headlines and was mentioned by President Joe Biden during an executive order signing on abortion access.

The next day, a man confessed to raping the 10-year-old.

Cincinnati Zoo’s Bibi gave birth to a healthy, full-term hippo on a warm August evening, making her daughter, Fiona, a sister.

About two weeks after giving birth, the Zoo narrowed the baby hippo’s name down to two names after 90,000 suggestions were submitted.

The Zoo decided to name him Fritz on August 15.

Fritz peeks out from behind the glass at Hippo Cove. (Stephanie Scarbrough | The Cincinnati Enquirer)

The Cincinnati Riverbats, a local youth baseball team, got the opportunity to play at the Field of Dreams baseball field.

The team of middle schoolers took a dream trip to baseball heaven after head coach Chris Booth decided to make plans to the movie site’s field last year.

“When I saw the game out there last year - that the Reds are getting ready to play in - that’s what kind of sparked my interest and my thought, like, ‘gosh, we should probably go out there and probably play, I think that would be really cool,’” Booth said.

The Field of Dreams played host to its first Minor League Baseball game on August 9, 2022. It will host its second-ever MLB game on August 11, 2022. (KCRG)

Two of the three suspects involved in the Over-the-Rhine shooting are behind bars after they injured at least nine people. Since then, a third person has been arrested.

The Main Street shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 7 after a fight broke out between two groups over contested territory, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

The shooting took place as Main Street was crowded with people gathered for nightlife entertainment. Seven men and one women were caught in the crossfire. They were all treated and released from area hospitals. Deters commented it was a “miracle” no one died.

More than 700,000 people annually attend the nation’s largest Oktoberfest, first held in 1976. It is the second largest Oktoberfest in the world, trailing behind Germany’s festival.

"Running of the Wieners" at Zinzinnati's Oktoberfest in Downtown 2021. (Rooted Creative | Rooted Creative)

Model and TV personality, Chrissy Teigen, announced her arrival in the Queen City for the Kroger Wellness Festival, asking Cincinnatians where she should eat over the next couple of days.

Of course, most of the comments were chili related - good and bad.

After trying to sample Skyline, and finding it was closed, Chrissy Teigen was served up a 3-way at the Kroger Wellness Festival (Courtesy: Austin Olding)

Sharonville police say reports of an active shooter at Princeton High School were “false,” after the school went into lockdown in September. Police investigated the crime as possibly being a part of a much bigger hoax.

Someone inside the school called 911 and told a dispatcher there was an active shooter with possibly 10 people hurt, Lt. Walter Cordes said.

911 call recording: “He left one classroom and came to another classroom next to our classroom. He opened fire on the students. Ten students got injured next to our classroom. He’s armed with an AR-15 Riffle.”

BLINK returned to the Queen City with bigger, better and brighter artwork.

Billed as the nation’s largest light, art and projection mapping experience, BLINK drew millions to Downtown Cincinnati, Over-the-Rhine and Covington over the course of four days in October.

BLINK is Back: Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky’s Epic Light Festival Returns in October

Three school buses crashed on northbound Interstate 75, hospitalizing 8 people.

They were Northwest Local School District buses taking Colerain High School football players to Mason Middle School for Friday night’s playoff game, according to Mason High School Head Football Coach Brian Castner.

The three buses were in the right lane of the interstate when they came to stopped traffic, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

George Wagner IV has been found guilty on all charges including eight counts of aggravated murder in the Pike County Massacre trial.

George sat downcast and expressionless as Judge Randy Deering read the jury’s verdict on each of the 22 counts.

Tony Rhoden spoke afterward. “A little bit of peace,” he said of what the verdict gave him. “We still have a long road to go. We’ll get there because we are a family.”

Cincinnati City Council member Greg Landsman flipped Ohio’s 1st Congressional District, unseating longtime West Side Republican Steve Chabot.

Landsman declared victory in a speech late on Election Night, saying Chabot had called to congratulate him.

The winningest coach in Bearcats football history, Luke Fickell announced he was leaving UC in late November.

Fickell released a statement thanking UC and his players the day after his announcement that he was leaving for Wisconsin where he received a huge pay bump.

UC recently hired Scott Satterfield, former head coach at the University of Louisville, as Fickell’s replacement.

Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh introduces new head football coach Luke Fickell at a news conference Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Teresa Theetge was named Cincinnati police chief in December after serving as the temporary police chief when Eliot Isaac retired in March of 2022.

She was one of four candidates under consideration to be the Cincinnati police chief.

Gov. Mike DeWine appointed Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters to fill a vacancy on the Ohio Supreme Court.

The seat opened up because Justice Sharon Kennedy was elected as Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.

“Joe Deters has the right combination of experience, legal knowledge, and passion for public service that will serve the citizens of Ohio well as an associate justice of the Ohio Supreme Court,” said Gov. DeWine. “Joe is a long-serving and well-regarded public servant who is known for his legal intellect, reverence for the rule of law, and his accessibility.”

The winter storm that pounded the Tri-State overnight with record-falling temperatures, dangerous subzero winds, snow and ice was a blizzard.

This is the first time in 14 years that a blizzard was recorded at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

A blizzard consists of winds of 35mph or higher and limits visibility to a quarter mile or less for at least three hours with snow either falling or on the ground.

It was a full fledged #Blizzard! Notice that the definition of a blizzard has nothing to do with the amount of snow. It is more about the winds and visibility. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/BnLb2JQxbu — Ashley Smith (@AshleyWxFox19) December 23, 2022

A memorial Mass will be held in January for Jean-Robert de Cavel, the city’s most renowned celebrity chef.

de Cavel passed away peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 23 after a five-year cancer battle. He leaves behind his wife, Annette Pfund de Cavel, and his beloved daughter, Laeticia.

The Mass will be held at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains on West 8th Street in Downtown Cincinnati, according to Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes.

