Ringing in the New Year with clouds, fog and warm conditions

Areas of patchy fog will develop New Year’s Day morning
Temps drop a bit tonight, but drier air moves into the tri-state.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New Year’s Eve will be mostly cloudy with cooler conditions late as the New Year arrives. Temperatures will fall in the lower 40s with upper 30s in rural areas. There will be areas of patchy fog and mist developing late, with visibility limited at times from the pre-dawn hours through sunrise.

New Year’s Day will be mostly cloudy with morning fog and mist ending. Warmer air will take hold with the thermometer going into the mid 50s yet again.

Cloudy skies are expected yet again going into early next week with a slight chance of rain showers on Monday. Most of the tri-state is dry, but an isolated shower or two will develop, especially just after sunset. If you are tailgating or heading to the game, it’ll be dry. However, during the game showers will begin to develop, so have an umbrella or even poncho at Paycor Stadium.

Rain and even a few thunderstorms will move into the tri-state late Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday will be a soggy day and may be disruptive, bringing additional showers and a few thunderstorms. It’ll also be breezy with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour. Highs are very warm into the low-to-mid 60s across the FOX19 NOW viewing area. If our forecast verifies, this would be tied for the third warmest day of January 3 on record in Cincinnati. The record high for next Tuesday is 67, which was achieved in 1880 and 2004.

Behind the rain and thunder, a few lingering showers stick around for Wednesday morning. However, temperatures fall on Wednesday afternoon with late morning highs in the low 50s before going into the 40s later in the day.

Colder air moves in Wednesday night, along with the chance for a few snow flurries or even light snow showers. Highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s will close out the first week of 2023 before next Saturday has highs return to the 40s. From there, expect above normal temperatures in the tri-state through the middle of the month of January.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

