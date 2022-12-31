Contests
Suspect caught on cam vandalizing Miami Township car wash

The business is losing money and unable to operate.
By Payton Marshall
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who tried to steal from a car wash.

It happened on Dec. 15 around 10:30 p.m. and was caught on surveillance footage.

Miami Township Police Det. Hunter Willoughby says the incident frustrates him.

“We don’t like for any business in the township to have to deal with this one time, let alone multiple times.”

The man cut wires damaging the automatic wash doors and also damaged the coin machines on the vacuum cleaner, Willoughby says.

He is described as a man wearing a blue Carhart coat and black Sketcher sneakers.

The suspect’s car is a Chevy Traverse.

Nothing was stolen, but the car wash owner will need to rewire the damaged parts and repair the coin collectors. Until then, they’re losing out on business.

To make matters worse, the owner says he still has to keep the car wash heated so it doesn’t freeze.

