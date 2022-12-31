Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Unregistered sex offender arrested, found in woods with 11-year-old girl: sheriff’s office

Authorities say 40-year-old Michael Anthony Rester has been arrested after being found with an...
Authorities say 40-year-old Michael Anthony Rester has been arrested after being found with an 11-year-old girl.(Pearl River County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Mississippi authorities say a wanted man is in custody after being found with an underage girl in the woods.

On Friday, WLOX reported that 40-year-old Michael Anthony Rester was taken into custody after he was found with an 11-year-old girl in a wooded area.

The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office said Rester was wanted for failing to register as a sex offender and it worked with the Harrison County Sherriff’s Office regarding a tip that he was possibly giving drugs to an 11-year-old.

Authorities said the two were found in the Saucier area, about 30 minutes north of Biloxi. The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment and further evaluation while Rester was arrested.

The sheriff’s office said the 40-year-old is expected to face felony charges that include neglect and abuse of a child.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Gutierrez and his fiancée
Cincinnati architect and fiancée missing in Mexico, family fears abduction
A North Dakota family took the long road around but eventually adopted a dog for Christmas.
Grandpa drives cross-country to deliver beloved stray dog to grandchildren on Christmas
Police investigate a shooting in Colerain Wednesday evening.
Victim killed in ‘targeted attack’ identified by Colerain police
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and...
Prices for Bengals-Bills skyrocket, most expensive home game in 2022
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Palm Beach,...
Trump’s returns shed light on tax offsets, foreign accounts
Looking back at FOX19's most impactful and popular stories throughout 2022.
Our year in review: A collection of local stories FOX19 covered throughout 2022
Juliet was being fed carefully through a tube after an emergency surgery removed more than 30...
Cat dies after surgery to remove 38 hair ties from stomach, Charleston Animal Society says
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania