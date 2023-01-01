Contests
1 dead, 9 injured in Alabama New Year’s shooting

Mobile police officers are on the scene of a New Year's Eve shooting on Dauphin Street in...
Mobile police officers are on the scene of a New Year's Eve shooting on Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile.(Liam Rivera, FOX10 News)
By Amanda Alvarado and WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - One person is dead and nine others are injured following a New Year’s Eve shooting in Mobile, Ala, WALA reports.

Police say Saturday around 11:14 p.m., they received a report that shots had been fired in the 200 block of Dauphin Street.

The incident happened as thousands of people were on the streets of downtown Mobile waiting for the arrival of the new year during the MoonPie Over Mobile event.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and running for cover.

“It was terrifying,” said Carly Bragg, who was downtown for the New Year’s Eve celebration. “It sounded like super-close fireworks. The timing of it was wild. We walked right past the area, and then it happened.”

Bragg said she and her friends hid inside a corridor that was “maybe 15 to 20 feet away from the sound.” They noticed a shot-out window and realized how close they were.

The condition of the injured victims is unknown.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

