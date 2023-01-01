Contests
1 person dies following crash on I-71 North near Norwood exit

One person died early Sunday morning after a crash on I-71 North near the Norwood exit, police said.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash occurred on I-71 North near the Norwood exit just after midnight Sunday morning, police said.

Officers say the car went off the guardrail and crashed into a pole.

It’s unclear who in the car died and how many people were in the vehicle.

Drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash are yet to be determined.

