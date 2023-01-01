1 person dies following crash on I-75 North near Norwood exit

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash occurred on I-75 North near the Norwood exit just after midnight Sunday morning, police said.

Officers say the car went off the guardrail and crashed into a pole.

It’s unclear who in the car died and how many people were in the vehicle.

Drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash are yet to be determined.

