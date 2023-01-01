Cloudy New Year’s Day before rain arrives Monday evening

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New Year’s Day will be mostly cloudy with morning fog ending. Warmer air will take hold with the thermometer going into the mid 50s yet again.

Cloud cover sticks around Sunday night into Monday morning along with areas of patchy fog, which some places could again see dense fog for the Monday morning drive. Morning lows will be warm in the mid 40s.

Cloudy skies are expected yet again going into early next week with a slight chance of rain showers on Monday afternoon. Most of the tri-state is dry, but an isolated shower or two will develop, especially just after sunset. If you are tailgating or heading to the game, bring the umbrella or poncho as isolated showers develop just before game time. During the second half of the game, widespread showers will move into the tri-state.

Rain and even a few thunderstorms will move into the tri-state late Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday will be a soggy day and may be disruptive, bringing additional showers and a few thunderstorms. It’ll also be breezy with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour. Highs are very warm into the low-to-mid 60s across the FOX19 NOW viewing area. If our forecast verifies, this would be tied for the second warmest day of January 3 on record in Cincinnati. The record high for next Tuesday at CVG is 67, which was achieved in 1880 and 2004.

Behind the rain and thunder, a few lingering showers stick around for Wednesday morning. However, temperatures fall on Wednesday afternoon with late morning highs in the low 50s before going into the 40s later in the day.

Colder air moves in Wednesday night, along with the chance for a few light rain and snow showers. Highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s will close out the first week of 2023 before next Saturday has highs return to the 40s. From there, expect above normal temperatures in the tri-state through the middle of the month of January.

