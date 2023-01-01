Contests
Early morning West End crash leaves 1 injured

Cincinnati firefighters pull an entrapped vehicle from underneath a parked semi-trailer in the...
Cincinnati firefighters pull an entrapped vehicle from underneath a parked semi-trailer in the West End.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati firefighters responded early Saturday morning to a report that a vehicle was trapped under a parked semi-trailer.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., fire crews arrived at the 800 block of Bank Street where they extricated a man trapped inside the vehicle and transported him to UC Hospital, according to the district fire chief, Curtis Goodman.

The patient’s condition is unknown at this time.

The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

