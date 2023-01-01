Contests
Man dies, suspect charged with murder in connection with East Price Hill shooting

Police are investigating a homicide in East Price Hill Sunday morning.
Police are investigating a homicide in East Price Hill Sunday morning.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One man is dead, and the suspect is charged with murder following a shooting in East Price Hill early Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were called to the 700 block of Purcell Avenue and found Corey Williams, 40, dead at the scene.

The suspect, Christopher Harris, 29, was also shot and took himself to Mercy Health West Hospital, police said.

Police say Harris is charged with murder for the death of Williams.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

