Man dies, suspect charged with murder in connection with East Price Hill shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One man is dead, and the suspect is charged with murder following a shooting in East Price Hill early Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were called to the 700 block of Purcell Avenue and found Corey Williams, 40, dead at the scene.

The suspect, Christopher Harris, 29, was also shot and took himself to Mercy Health West Hospital, police said.

Police say Harris is charged with murder for the death of Williams.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

