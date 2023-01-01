Middletown mother speaks out after attempted kidnapping of her baby

MIDDLETOWN (WXIX) - A Middletown mother speaks out after she says a woman broke into her home and tried to kidnap her baby.

Cassie Cantrell says that on the evening of Friday, Dec. 30, she was exhausted and fell asleep next to her three children.

Minutes later, she says she awoke and found a woman who she says she never saw before in her home.

“She had come in about 20-30 minutes after I had fallen asleep and my fiance had woken up to her standing over top of my daughter,” Cantrell said.

She says the woman was trying to grab her 5-month-old daughter before she and her fiance stepped in. According to Cantrell, the other two children were asleep and fully covered by a blanket.

“I’m still in disbelief about the whole thing that happened,” Cantrell said. “This is kinda one of those things that you’re like, ‘Oh, this only happens on TV,’ but it happens every day.

Court documents show that on Friday, Kristie Hubbard, 50, was arrested on first-degree felony burglary and second-degree felony attempted kidnapping charges.

Cantrell says she hasn’t been home since the incident took place and says her children have been sleeping near her so she knows where they are at all times. Additionally, she says she quit her job so that she can watch over and protect her children.

In Cantrell’s words, she says she feels “hurt” and “anger.” “I really still don’t know how to feel about it,” she said. “Somebody does these things to you and it scars you for life.”

Hubbard is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Jan. 6.

