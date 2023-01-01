Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Xavier beats No. 2 UConn, stays undefeated in conference

Xavier guard Souley Boum (0) shoots against Connecticut's Hassan Diarra (5) during an NCAA...
Xavier guard Souley Boum (0) shoots against Connecticut's Hassan Diarra (5) during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Joe Danneman
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It didn’t take Sean Miller long for Xavier to get back on their feet.

Just months after returning as Xavier’s head coach, the Musketeers beat second-ranked UConn 83-73 at the sold-out Cintas Center for the program’s biggest win in a handful of years.

Five Musketeer players scored in double figures, led by Zach Freemantle and Colby Jones, who both scored 16 points. Jerome Hunter added 15 points off the bench and Jack Nunge, playing with flu-like symptoms, gutted out a 15-point performance to help XU win its eighth consecutive game of the season.

“It’s big,” said Sean Miller of the win. “UConn is at the top (of the Big East Conference). You beat, what I think is, one of the best teams in college basketball - and, for us, it’s a big deal for sure.”

Xavier entered the game as one of only three unbeaten teams in conference play, Xavier handed UConn its first loss and XU now sits alone atop the conference standings with a 4-0 Big East record.

“Coach Miller talked to us and told us to be unflappable,” said Hunter. “That’s just us and that’s the team we’ve got to be this year.”

No. 22 Xavier improves to 12-3 overall and plays at Villanova next Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valerie Lala Williams, 10 months old
Baby girl returned two days after mother, father allegedly whisked her out of Ohio
Jose Gutierrez and his fiancée
Cincinnati architect and fiancée missing in Mexico, family fears abduction
Two officers were hurt and a dog was fatally wounded at this location after a neighbor dispute.
2 Union Township officers hospitalized after dog attack
Thomas Mills, 71, was last seen on Dec. 6 leaving his home on W. Ohio Pike in Amelia, according...
Teams now search for body of missing 72-year-old autistic man in Pierce Township
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022

Latest News

Former Cincinnati Bengals' Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson watches before an NFL football between the...
Chad Johnson to sit with Bengals fans at Paycor, vows to ‘heckle’ Bills players
A general overall interior view of Paycor Stadium during an NFL football game between the...
How you can participate in the Bengals light show at Paycor Stadium
The Cincinnati USA Sports Commission says it is exploring plans for a new college football bowl...
Cincinnati may play host new college bowl game
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and...
Prices for Bengals-Bills skyrocket, most expensive home game in 2022