Xavier beats No. 2 UConn, stays undefeated in conference

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It didn’t take Sean Miller long for Xavier to get back on their feet.

Just months after returning as Xavier’s head coach, the Musketeers beat second-ranked UConn 83-73 at the sold-out Cintas Center for the program’s biggest win in a handful of years.

Five Musketeer players scored in double figures, led by Zach Freemantle and Colby Jones, who both scored 16 points. Jerome Hunter added 15 points off the bench and Jack Nunge, playing with flu-like symptoms, gutted out a 15-point performance to help XU win its eighth consecutive game of the season.

Xavier celebrates a huge win against No. 2 UConn at Cintas Center. pic.twitter.com/lvi4wy41Lc — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 31, 2022

“It’s big,” said Sean Miller of the win. “UConn is at the top (of the Big East Conference). You beat, what I think is, one of the best teams in college basketball - and, for us, it’s a big deal for sure.”

Xavier entered the game as one of only three unbeaten teams in conference play, Xavier handed UConn its first loss and XU now sits alone atop the conference standings with a 4-0 Big East record.

“Coach Miller talked to us and told us to be unflappable,” said Hunter. “That’s just us and that’s the team we’ve got to be this year.”

No. 22 Xavier improves to 12-3 overall and plays at Villanova next Saturday.

