125-year-old Newport meat market closing for good

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - After several months of receiving a reprieve, the owners of a Newport butcher shop have announced the store will close permanently.

Ebert’s Meats has been a staple on Monmouth Street for 125 years.

The owners of the butcher shop say they were told to vacate by June.

They say the building owner gave them a reprieve a month later and said they could stay until they found a new location.

However, the shop owners announced on Facebook Sunday that “the costs of the move just proved to be too much.”

They wrote that the decision was not made official until recently and the building owner did not extend the shop’s lease.

The Facebook post says a pizza restaurant and a cigar bar are some of the businesses rumored to be moving into the space.

The owners say they will remain open the week of Jan. 9 “to talk about this and sell out what we have. Please stop down so we can show our eternal gratitude in person.”

