All the playoff implications for Bengals-Bills on Monday Night Football

A win would mean back-to-back AFC North titles for the first time ever. That’s not all.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates his touchdown with teammates...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals are playing for history against the Bills Monday night at Paycor Stadium.

After the Baltimore Ravens lost Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati could seal up the AFC North with a win over Buffalo.

That would mean back-to-back AFC North titles for the first time in franchise history.

(Sort of. The Bengals won the AFC North in 1981 and looked primed to win it again in 1982. A players’ strike that year reduced the regular season to nine games. The Bengals went 7-2 and won the technically took home the division, but the league opted for a 16-team ‘Super Bowl Tournament’ that did not formally recognize division standings, so.)

A Bengals win on Monday Night Football would also keep the Bengals (11-4) in the hunt for the top overall seed in the AFC. [Current playoff picture]

The top seeded team gets a first-week bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Buffalo (12-3) had the number-one seed heading into the weekend. The Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) currently have a half-game lead after they beat the Denver Broncos on Sunday. A Bills win over the Bengals would allow Buffalo to hold on to the top spot.

But if the Bengals beat the Bills, Cincinnati would vault Buffalo and sit in the number-two spot heading into the last week of the season.

Then Cincinnati fans just have to hope the Chiefs drop their final game of the season against the Oakland Raiders (6-10).

Kansas City plays on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. [Full schedule]

That means the Bengals, who close out against the Ravens (10-6) at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, would know whether they could lock up the top seed in the AFC before kickoff.

A loss against the Bills and a win over the Ravens in that game would still earn the Bengals the division title but not the AFC.

That would mean at least one home game against a wildcard team. If the current standings hold, that would bring a first-round rematch against the Ravens.

