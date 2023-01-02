Contests
Apartment fire in Mount Healthy engulfs first floor

Mount Healthy fire crews at the scene of a structure fire in the 7400 block of Bernard Avenue.
Mount Healthy fire crews at the scene of a structure fire in the 7400 block of Bernard Avenue.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT HEALTHY (WXIX) - A heavy structure fire broke out Sunday evening on the first floor of a two-story Mount Healthy apartment building.

Fire crews were called to the 7400 block of Bernard Avenue around 6:00 p.m., police confirmed.

No one was inside the unit at the time of the fire, according to police at the scene.

The extent of building damage is unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

