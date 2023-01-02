Apartment fire in Mount Healthy engulfs first floor

MOUNT HEALTHY (WXIX) - A heavy structure fire broke out Sunday evening on the first floor of a two-story Mount Healthy apartment building.

Fire crews were called to the 7400 block of Bernard Avenue around 6:00 p.m., police confirmed.

No one was inside the unit at the time of the fire, according to police at the scene.

The extent of building damage is unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.