Bars, restaurants gear up for Bengals-Bills Monday night game

The Banks gets ready for the Bengals vs. Bills Monday night game
By Brian Planalp and Natalya Daoud
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bars and restaurants at The Banks are gearing up for the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills football game Monday night.

The Bengals (11-4) have won their last seven games, and the Bills (12-3) have won their previous six.

The game has significant playoff implications, as the Bengals are trying to get the number-one seed in the AFC. To do so, they must beat the Bills Monday and the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 8. Then the Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) must lose the rest of their regular season games.

Getting the top seed would give the Bengals a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Tickets are getting pricey for the highly anticipated game on Monday Night Football.

Prices on those national secondary markets:

  • SeatGeek: Cheapest ticket is $217; Most expensive is $8,314
  • Stubhub: Lowest ticket price is $270; Highest price per ticket is $1,799
  • TickPick: Lowest price is $275; Highest price per ticket is $1,676
  • Ticketmaster: Single ticket available for as low as $190
Ticket prices on Ticketmaster for the Bengals v. Bills Monday night game.
Ticket prices on Ticketmaster for the Bengals v. Bills Monday night game.(Ticketmaster.com)

The prices are comparable to the Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship rematch in November.

But according to TickPick, another secondary ticket marketplace, Bengals-Bills is the season’s most expensive Bengals home game.

There was a significant price jump after the Bengals beat the Chiefs and even more after they beat the Patriots.

The Bengals will play against the Buffalo Bills at 8:30 p.m.

