Bars, restaurants gear up for Bengals-Bills Monday night game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bars and restaurants at The Banks are gearing up for the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills football game Monday night.

The Bengals (11-4) have won their last seven games, and the Bills (12-3) have won their previous six.

The game has significant playoff implications, as the Bengals are trying to get the number-one seed in the AFC. To do so, they must beat the Bills Monday and the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 8. Then the Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) must lose the rest of their regular season games.

Getting the top seed would give the Bengals a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Tickets are getting pricey for the highly anticipated game on Monday Night Football.

Prices on those national secondary markets:

SeatGeek: Cheapest ticket is $217; Most expensive is $8,314

Stubhub: Lowest ticket price is $270; Highest price per ticket is $1,799

TickPick : Lowest price is $275; Highest price per ticket is $1,676

Ticketmaster: Single ticket available for as low as $190

Ticket prices on Ticketmaster for the Bengals v. Bills Monday night game. (Ticketmaster.com)

The prices are comparable to the Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship rematch in November.

But according to TickPick, another secondary ticket marketplace, Bengals-Bills is the season’s most expensive Bengals home game.

There was a significant price jump after the Bengals beat the Chiefs and even more after they beat the Patriots.

The Bengals will play against the Buffalo Bills at 8:30 p.m.

