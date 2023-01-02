Bengals Game Dey Forecast

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloudy skies Monday with highs near 61 degrees, with isolated rain showers Monday afternoon. If you are tailgating or heading to the game, bring the umbrella or poncho! During the second half of the game, widespread showers will move into the tri-state.

Rain and even a few thunderstorms will move into the tri-state late Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday will be a soggy day and may be disruptive, bringing additional showers and a few thunderstorms.

Expect periods of heavy rain and thunder in the early morning hours. It’ll also be breezy with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

Highs are very warm into the low-to-mid 60s across the FOX19 NOW viewing area. If our forecast verifies, this would be tied for the second warmest day of January 3 on record in Cincinnati. The record high for next Tuesday at CVG is 67, which was achieved in 1880 and 2004.

Behind the rain and thunder, a few lingering showers stick around for Wednesday morning with conditions drying out throughout the day. However, temperatures fall on Wednesday afternoon with late morning highs in the low 50s before going into the 40s later in the day.

Colder air moves in Wednesday night, along with the chance for a few light rain and snow showers both Wednesday night and Thursday. Highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s will close out the first week of 2023 before next Saturday has highs return to the 40s. From there, expect above normal temperatures in the tri-state through the middle of the month of January.

