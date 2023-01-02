Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Bengals Game Dey Forecast

TUESDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloudy skies Monday with highs near 61 degrees, with isolated rain showers Monday afternoon. If you are tailgating or heading to the game, bring the umbrella or poncho! During the second half of the game, widespread showers will move into the tri-state.

Rain and even a few thunderstorms will move into the tri-state late Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday will be a soggy day and may be disruptive, bringing additional showers and a few thunderstorms.

Expect periods of heavy rain and thunder in the early morning hours. It’ll also be breezy with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

Highs are very warm into the low-to-mid 60s across the FOX19 NOW viewing area. If our forecast verifies, this would be tied for the second warmest day of January 3 on record in Cincinnati. The record high for next Tuesday at CVG is 67, which was achieved in 1880 and 2004.

Behind the rain and thunder, a few lingering showers stick around for Wednesday morning with conditions drying out throughout the day. However, temperatures fall on Wednesday afternoon with late morning highs in the low 50s before going into the 40s later in the day.

Colder air moves in Wednesday night, along with the chance for a few light rain and snow showers both Wednesday night and Thursday. Highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s will close out the first week of 2023 before next Saturday has highs return to the 40s. From there, expect above normal temperatures in the tri-state through the middle of the month of January.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Bengals Game Dey Forecast
Bengals Game Dey Forecast

Most Read

One person died early Sunday morning after a crash on I-71 North near the Norwood exit, police...
1 person dies following crash on I-71 North near Norwood exit
Kristie Hubbard, 50, faces 2nd degree felony attempted kidnapping charges.
Middletown mother speaks out after attempted kidnapping of her baby
Thomas Mills, 71, was last seen on Dec. 6 leaving his home on W. Ohio Pike in Amelia, according...
Teams now search for body of missing 72-year-old autistic man in Pierce Township
Police are investigating a homicide in East Price Hill Sunday morning.
Man dies, suspect charged with murder in connection with East Price Hill shooting
President Biden will be traveling to Covington Wednesday.
Biden to travel to Covington Wednesday days after bridge funding announcement

Latest News

Bengals Game Dey Forecast
Bengals Game Dey Forecast
Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Bengals Game Day Forecast
First Alert Monday Forecast
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Tracking wet conditions for Monday night and Tuesday.
Patchy fog and clouds tonight, rain showers develop Monday