Cincinnati’s American Sign Museum is expanding

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The American Sign Museum is expanding to make more room for memorabilia.

The museum, located at 1330 Monmouth Ave. in Camp Washington, is dedicated to the art and history of commercial signs and sign-making.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell spoke with the owner about the project.

Watch the story in the video player above.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.