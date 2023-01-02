Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say

A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio, store on New Year’s Day, the city’s police chief said.
By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A man is accused of murdering a Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio, store on New Year’s Day, the city’s police chief told 13abc.

Officers received a call around 4:25 p.m. Sunday for a man waving a weapon around inside the store. He left before officers got there, according to Upper Sandusky Police Chief Jared Lucas, but they eventually tracked him down and took him into custody.

The woman was dead when police arrived, Lucas said.

Lucas told WTVG at the scene that authorities plan to release the identities of the victim and suspect Monday. The police chief said it wasn’t known if the two knew each other. He said a motive is also unknown.

The Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation, Lucas said, while the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is processing the crime scene.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died early Sunday morning after a crash on I-71 North near the Norwood exit, police...
1 person dies following crash on I-71 North near Norwood exit
Kristie Hubbard, 50, faces 2nd degree felony attempted kidnapping charges.
Middletown mother speaks out after attempted kidnapping of her baby
Thomas Mills, 71, was last seen on Dec. 6 leaving his home on W. Ohio Pike in Amelia, according...
Teams now search for body of missing 72-year-old autistic man in Pierce Township
Police are investigating a homicide in East Price Hill Sunday morning.
Man dies, suspect charged with murder in connection with East Price Hill shooting
President Biden will be traveling to Covington Wednesday.
Biden to travel to Covington Wednesday days after bridge funding announcement

Latest News

A deadly storm system pushes east.
Deadly storm system threatns more states
Corrie Taylor, the owner of a California wellness store, says about half of the teens who...
Parents turn in teens accused of stealing $1,000+ in crystals
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at...
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s body lying in state at Vatican
The Banks gets ready for the Bengals vs. Bills Monday night game
The Banks gets ready for the Bengals vs. Bills Monday night game