Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Expert advice on sticking to your New Year’s financial resolutions

Total all assets and debt to get a clear financial picture
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Making a financial resolution and keeping it are two very different things. According to a University of Scranton study, 60% of respondents had stopped keeping their New Year’s resolutions within six months.

Danetha Doe, the creator of Money & Mimosas, said there are three steps you can take to keep your money resolution realistic and attainable.

Pick one money goal to achieve this year: Is it save more? Invest more? Pay down debt? If so, how much. Write it down. Doe said focusing on one goal will make it more likely that you will achieve it.

Do a money clarity exercise: Total all of your assets and debt to get an accurate picture of where you stand. Then, compare that to where you want to be at the end of the year and build a plan on how to get there.

Know the reason for your goal: Does said during discouraging times this will keep you on track. She said staying motivated is essential to reaching your goal.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died early Sunday morning after a crash on I-71 North near the Norwood exit, police...
1 person dies following crash on I-71 North near Norwood exit
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
Kristie Hubbard, 50, faces 2nd degree felony attempted kidnapping charges.
Middletown mother speaks out after attempted kidnapping of her baby
Thomas Mills, 71, was last seen on Dec. 6 leaving his home on W. Ohio Pike in Amelia, according...
Teams now search for body of missing 72-year-old autistic man in Pierce Township
Police are investigating a homicide in East Price Hill Sunday morning.
Man dies, suspect charged with murder in connection with East Price Hill shooting

Latest News

This photo provided by the Federal Public Defender Office shows death row inmate Amber...
Transgender woman’s scheduled execution would be US first
Expert advice on sticking to your New Year’s financial resolutions
The coffin with the remains of Brazilian soccer great Pele is carried for his wake on the pitch...
Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters will be sworn-in as Ohio's newest Supreme Court justice...
Joe Deters to be sworn-in as Ohio Supreme Court justice on Saturday