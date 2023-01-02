Forest Park shooting leaves 1 man wounded

FOREST PARK (WXIX) - A shooting in Forest Park Sunday afternoon left one person injured.

At approximately 4:00 p.m., Forest Park police officers were dispatched to Quailridge Drive where 24-year-old Moustapha Dieng was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dieng was transported by the Forest Park Life Squad to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment, according to Forest Park police.

Police are asking that if anyone has information about this shooting to call 513-595-5220 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

