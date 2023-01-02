Contests
Joe Deters to be sworn-in as Ohio Supreme Court justice on Saturday

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters will be sworn-in as Ohio's newest Supreme Court justice on Jan. 7.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters’s last day on the job will be Friday, Jan. 6.

Deters will be sworn-in as Ohio’s newest supreme court justice the following day.

Gov. Mike DeWine appointed Deters to fill a vacancy on the high court because Justice Sharon Kennedy was elected as Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.

Deters must run for election in 2024.

The Hamilton County Republican Party Central Committee has the authority under Ohio law to name the new Hamilton County prosecutor who will serve until the next general election.

The Central Committee had been accepting applications for the prosecutor position through Dec. 30.

The timeline for determining who will fill the seat will be decided after Deters is sworn in, according to Chairman of the Hamilton County GOP Alex Triantafilous.

