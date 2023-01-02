Live Updates: Bengals-Bills on Monday Night Football
Bengals-Bills kicks off at 8:25 p.m. at Paycor Stadium.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals face off against the Bills on Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium in a game with big playoff implications.
Cincinnati (11-3) and Buffalo (12-3) are the two hottest teams in the league.
The Bengals are winners of their last seven games. A win Monday night would tie the franchise’s longest winning streak, set in 1970 and again in 2015.
The Bills are winners of their last six and came into the weekend holding the top seed in the AFC.
Buffalo is a 2.5-point favorite in Caesars Sportsbook latest odds. The over/under for total points scored is 50.5.
Check here for live updates before, during and after the game.
- All the playoff implications for Bengals-Bills on Monday Night Football
- Bootsy Collins to perform ‘Fear Da Tiger’ on Monday Night Football
- Chad Johnson to sit with Bengals fans at Paycor, vows to ‘heckle’ Bills players
- How you can participate in the Bengals light show at Paycor Stadium
- Prices for Bengals-Bills skyrocket, most expensive home game in 2022
- Prices for Bengals-Bills skyrocket, most expensive home game in 2022
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.