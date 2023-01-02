Contests
Live Updates: Bengals-Bills on Monday Night Football

Bengals-Bills kicks off at 8:25 p.m. at Paycor Stadium.
A general overall interior view of Paycor Stadium during an NFL football game between the...
A general overall interior view of Paycor Stadium during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals face off against the Bills on Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium in a game with big playoff implications.

Cincinnati (11-3) and Buffalo (12-3) are the two hottest teams in the league.

The Bengals are winners of their last seven games. A win Monday night would tie the franchise’s longest winning streak, set in 1970 and again in 2015.

The Bills are winners of their last six and came into the weekend holding the top seed in the AFC.

Buffalo is a 2.5-point favorite in Caesars Sportsbook latest odds. The over/under for total points scored is 50.5.

Check here for live updates before, during and after the game.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

