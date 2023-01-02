Live Updates: Bengals-Bills on Monday Night Football

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals face off against the Bills on Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium in a game with big playoff implications.

Cincinnati (11-3) and Buffalo (12-3) are the two hottest teams in the league.

The Bengals are winners of their last seven games. A win Monday night would tie the franchise’s longest winning streak, set in 1970 and again in 2015.

The Bills are winners of their last six and came into the weekend holding the top seed in the AFC.

Buffalo is a 2.5-point favorite in Caesars Sportsbook latest odds. The over/under for total points scored is 50.5.

Check here for live updates before, during and after the game.

The lights are shining on Cincinnati tonight… the jungle is going to be loud!!! ⁦@FOX19⁩ pic.twitter.com/elbSgXGBbx — Chris Riva (@Fox19Riva) January 2, 2023

Rehearsals for tonight’s light show at Paycor Stadium. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/TGNN3jQVuu — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 2, 2023

The Bengals are playing for history tonight. A win would earn them back-to-back AFC North division titles for the first time ever as well as a shot at the top seed in the playoffs https://t.co/YB7woGAq9i pic.twitter.com/jpQLYPNvNm — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) January 2, 2023

