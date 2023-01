CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash on the Brent Spence Bridge has closed all northbound lanes of I-71/75.

The crash happened around 6 p.m.

Fire and EMS are responding.

No word on injuries.

The crash on the Brent Spence Bridge Monday night has I-71/75 North backed up past Dixie Highway several miles south https://t.co/ZliA7h82HG pic.twitter.com/hj8mzBtfah — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) January 2, 2023

This story will be updated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.