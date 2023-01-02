Bengals’ Hurst active, Hubbard out and a decision at right tackle

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals face off against the Bills on Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium in a game with a national audience and enormous playoff implications.

Hayden Hurst is active for the Bengals. The starting tight end suffered a calf injury against the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 4.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard, also dealing with a calf injury, came into the game listed as questionable and is officially inactive.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson comes into the game without an injury designation. He broke his wrist against the Cleveland Browns on Halloween but played on obvious pass rushing downs last week against the New England Patriots.

Sam Hubbard, Trey Hendrickson and Hayden Hurst out for warm-ups.



(Extra bounce in Hurst’s step tonight) pic.twitter.com/LB0HynS5Pu — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 2, 2023

Check here for live updates before the game.

Cincinnati (11-3) and Buffalo (12-3) are the two hottest teams in the league.

The Bengals are winners of their last seven games. A win Monday night would tie the franchise’s longest winning streak, set in 1970 and again in 2015.

The Bills are winners of their last six and came into the weekend holding the top seed in the AFC.

Buffalo is a 2.5-point favorite in Caesars Sportsbook latest odds. The over/under for total points scored is 50.5.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has turned the Buffalo offense into a machine. The unit is second in the NFL in total yards (402/game), fourth in scoring (28ppg) and first in third-down conversion rate.

Allen is sixth in the NFL in passing yards (4,029 and third in touchdown passes (32). He has also rushed for 756 yards this season.

Burrow is the more accurate passer, and he tops Allen in total passing yards (4,260) and passing touchdowns (34). The Bengals passing offense, featuring three explosive options in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, ranks fifth in the NFL.

Cincinnati also limits turnovers. The Bengals’ 17 giveaways are the sixth-fewest in the league.

Bengals Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo has proven to be a master at taking away opponents’ best offensive weapons. Opposing quarterbacks are completing just half their passes against the Bengals on average. Anarumo doesn’t often bring extra pressure, but against Allen, he might have to dial up some blitzes to get him out of rhythm.

The game could hinge on the play of the Bengals offensive line without right tackle La’el Collins, who went down with a torn ACL against the Patriots. Collins’ replacement will have to face off against the Bills’ 6′6″ defensive end Greg Rousseau.

Burrow hinted this week Isaiah Prince could fill in, but Prince was not elevated from the practice squad before the game.

Instead, the Bengals will turn to Hakeem Adeniji, who has played this year in heavy formations and took over after Collins went down in Foxborough.

Adeniji, a third-year Kansas product, played in 15 games for the Bengals in 2020 including three starts at left tackle, one at right tackle and one as a second tight end. A torn pectoral muscle sidelined him for the first half of 2021. He started the final nine regular-season games and all four post-season games at right guard.

“He’s played a really good role for us this year,” Taylor said. “He’s been the backup swing tackle. He’s played in those big tight-end packages for us. Just the more he’s played in this league, the more he understands what those expectations are, and again, he’s continued to grow for us.”

Taylor praised Adeniji’s versatility, positional flexibility, intelligence and competitiveness in practice.

“That’s the life of a guy who hasn’t won the starting job, is, you got to be able to play multiple positions, and you’ve got to be able to practice multiple positions on the scout team. Take advantage of every opportunity.”

Prince appeared in 15 regular-season games in 2021. He started all four playoff games at right tackle.

Taylor cited Prince Tuesday in praising the team’s experience with players stepping up into starting roles after significant injuries.

“I think that’s what’s been so great about this team is so many guys have gotten that experience, whether this year or last year or whenever it is. We really feel like the guys that haven’t played starting roles for us feel ready when their number is called. And so, whatever position that is, I’ve got a great comfort level that this team right now is battle-tested. Their depth is battle-tested. And so, anybody that is called upon is going to step up to the plate and be a strong part of the unit for us.”

Cool thing here.



This is Meg Burkhard. She’s deaf. She’s a Bengals fan. It’s her birthday. When Joe Mixon was tossing with fans, he grabbed her phone and wrote her a message - and then made good on his promise.



Here’s the story in pics and a video. pic.twitter.com/3TJKWPCvy3 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 3, 2023

What’s it like to catch a pass from Joe Burrow? Take a look. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/YZFbiQKMUE — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 2, 2023

Ja’Marr Chase and his usual pregame tennis ball routine. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/XammxkPKb5 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 2, 2023

Mike Schell is in his ELEMENT right now 😂 pic.twitter.com/C8bcUtRSyA — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) January 2, 2023

The lights are shining on Cincinnati tonight… the jungle is going to be loud!!! ⁦@FOX19⁩ pic.twitter.com/elbSgXGBbx — Chris Riva (@Fox19Riva) January 2, 2023

Rehearsals for tonight’s light show at Paycor Stadium. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/TGNN3jQVuu — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 2, 2023

The Bengals are playing for history tonight. A win would earn them back-to-back AFC North division titles for the first time ever as well as a shot at the top seed in the playoffs https://t.co/YB7woGAq9i pic.twitter.com/jpQLYPNvNm — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) January 2, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.