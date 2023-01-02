Springboro High School to go temporarly remote due to pipe burst

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WXIX) -Springboro High School will go fully remote for a few days this week due to a pipe burst.

Springboro City Schools says students and faculty will be off on Tuesday but will go remote Wednesday through Friday as the crews clean up the school.

There will be two Chromebook pickups. The first one will be Monday at the Springboro High School (SHS) Commons from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The second one will be on Tuesday at the central office at 1685 S. Main St. from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parents must sign out the devices before taking them home.

This only pertains to the high school. Junior High students who attend the high school for a specific class will remain at the Junior High building from Tuesday through Friday.

All students in other grade levels will return to school next week as previously scheduled.

