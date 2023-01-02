Contests
Springboro High School to go temporarly remote due to pipe burst

Springboro High School will go remote for a few days this week due to a pipe burst (FOX19 NOW/Mike Woeste)
Springboro High School will go remote for a few days this week due to a pipe burst (FOX19 NOW/Mike Woeste)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WXIX) -Springboro High School will go fully remote for a few days this week due to a pipe burst.

Springboro City Schools says students and faculty will be off on Tuesday but will go remote Wednesday through Friday as the crews clean up the school.

There will be two Chromebook pickups. The first one will be Monday at the Springboro High School (SHS) Commons from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The second one will be on Tuesday at the central office at 1685 S. Main St. from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parents must sign out the devices before taking them home.

This only pertains to the high school. Junior High students who attend the high school for a specific class will remain at the Junior High building from Tuesday through Friday.

All students in other grade levels will return to school next week as previously scheduled.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

