Suspect injures officer, police dog during arrest in Indian Hill

INDIAN HILL, Ohio (WXIX) -A man injured an officer and a police dog and attempted to grab several of the officer’s weapons during an arrest in Indian Hill, court records show.

According to an affidavit, police responded to Sentinel Ridge Lane on Saturday after Joshua Lewis, 35, refused to leave the area.

Officers were escorting Lewis from the residence when he pulled away from officers during a pat down.

Lewis then attempted to grab an officer’s gun, taser, and ASP baton. The affidavit goes on to say that Lewis then grabbed the police dog by the mouth, twisting its jaw, causing it to yelp.

The affidavit says that an officer’s wrist was injured during the arrest causing the officer to need an x-ray.

Jail records show that Lewis is facing one count of assaulting or harassing a police dog or horse or service dog and one count of resisting arrest.

