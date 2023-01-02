Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, thunder and gusty winds
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The FOX19 NOW Weather Team has declared Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day.
Steady rains, storms, gusty winds and thunder are expected between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m.
Standing water and wet roads may be an issue during the morning commute through lunchtime.
Scattered showers will continue Tuesday afternoon as will the gusty winds.
Temperatures will remain mild.
