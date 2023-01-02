Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, thunder and gusty winds

Heavy rain came down in a deluge at the Grand Junction Planet Fitness.
Heavy rain came down in a deluge at the Grand Junction Planet Fitness.(Chris Guevara)
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The FOX19 NOW Weather Team has declared Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Steady rains, storms, gusty winds and thunder are expected between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Standing water and wet roads may be an issue during the morning commute through lunchtime.

Scattered showers will continue Tuesday afternoon as will the gusty winds.

Temperatures will remain mild.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died early Sunday morning after a crash on I-71 North near the Norwood exit, police...
1 person dies following crash on I-71 North near Norwood exit
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
Kristie Hubbard, 50, faces 2nd degree felony attempted kidnapping charges.
Middletown mother speaks out after attempted kidnapping of her baby
Thomas Mills, 71, was last seen on Dec. 6 leaving his home on W. Ohio Pike in Amelia, according...
Teams now search for body of missing 72-year-old autistic man in Pierce Township
Police are investigating a homicide in East Price Hill Sunday morning.
Man dies, suspect charged with murder in connection with East Price Hill shooting

Latest News

logo
Bengals Game Dey Forecast
Bengals Game Dey Forecast
Bengals Game Dey Forecast
Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Bengals Game Day Forecast
Tracking wet conditions for Monday night and Tuesday.
Patchy fog and clouds tonight, rain showers develop Monday