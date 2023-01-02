Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, thunder and gusty winds

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The FOX19 NOW Weather Team has declared Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Steady rains, storms, gusty winds and thunder are expected between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Standing water and wet roads may be an issue during the morning commute through lunchtime.

Scattered showers will continue Tuesday afternoon as will the gusty winds.

Temperatures will remain mild.

FIRST ALERT!! Tuesday will be stormy and wet, especially in the morning hours. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/S1Z6eiIuyl — Ashley Smith (@AshleyWxFox19) January 2, 2023

