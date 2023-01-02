What you need to know before heading Paycor Stadium for the Bengals vs. Bills game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Bengals will be playing against the Buffalo Bills during Monday Night Football at 8:30 p.m. in an effort to eventually clinch the number one spot in the AFC.

Thousands of fans will be attending the game. The game has significant playoff implications as the Bengals are looking to clinch the number-one seed in the AFC. To do so, they must beat the Bills Monday and the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 8. Then the Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) must lose the rest of their regular season games.

Here is what you need to know before heading to Paycor Stadium.

Tailgating at The Banks

Gameday Communications will be hosting the biggest pregame party of the season. The party starts at 4 p.m. in the DORA district that stretches from Paycor Stadium to Joe Nuxhall Way.

Sports Betting

This is the first sporting event where fans can legally place their bets at Paycor Stadium. Betfred Sportsbook, the official sports betting partner of the Cincinnati Bengals, will have activations set up at The Banks and at the stadium.

Halftime show

Bassist and Cincinnati-native Bootsy Collins will be performing “Fear the Tiger” during halftime. Collins, who is considered one of the greatest bassists of all time, has played on stage with artists such as James Brown and Little Richard.

Light up the Jungle

Fans who attend the game will be able to use the Bengals application to help ‘Light up the Jungle” prior to the halftime show.

Parking and transportation

CRG West (green) and CRG Mid (yellow) will open six hours prior to kickoff. Garage spots can be purchased in advance or on gameday.

Surface lots 1, 1U, A, B, D & E will all open four hours prior to kickoff. The Hilltop lot will open four hours prior to kickoff. Parking spots can be purchased in advance or on gameday.

Bengals parking (Cincinnati Bengals)

Additional Parking is below:

Duke Energy Center Garage 1: 605 Plum Street, Cincinnati, OH

Duke Energy Center Garage 2: 609 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH

Fountain Square Garage: 520 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH

Enquirer Building Parking Garage: 312 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH

3rd and Race Street Lot: Corner of 3rd Street and Race Street, Cincinnati, OH

Scripps Center Garage: 312 Walnut Street, Cincinnati, OH

3rd and Main Lot: 120 E 3rd Street, Cincinnati, OH

Queen City Square Parking Garage: 319-331 E. 4th Street, Cincinnati, OH

Western and Southern Garage: 310 Broadway Street, Cincinnati, OH

Broadway Lot: 295 Broadway Street, Cincinnati, OH

East Garage: 443 E. Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati, OH

Longworth Hall Lot: 700 W. Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati, OH

South Lot: 131 Madison Street, Newport, KY

The Beer Sellar & Hooters: 301 Riverboat Row, Newport, KY **

