Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

16-year-old Burlington girl shot to death by friend, sheriff says

The family says the sensibleness of the crime is unbearable.
By Courtney King
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 16-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday morning, and the suspect has turned himself in, according to Boone County Sheriff Michael Helmig.

Deputies were sent to a home in the area of Silver Brook and Kingsgate drives in Burlington around 2:18 a.m. after they received a report that someone had been shot.

They say they found 16-year-old Scarlett Tucker in a bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies say they received reports that the suspected shooter, 18-year-old Demarkus Hedges, of Cincinnati, left the scene in a vehicle.

Through their investigation, detectives say they learned Tucker and Hedges, along with an 18-year-old female, an 18-year-old male, and a 17-year-old female known to each other spent much of Monday night into Tuesday morning together in areas of Cincinnati and Covington.

“All indications point to them being friends,” said Boone County Sheriff’s Maj. Phillip Ridgell.

The fivesome allegedly arrived at the home of the 18-year-old female on Silver Brook Drive around 1:30 a.m., detectives said.

According to the detectives, witnesses said a bag of marijuana fell on the bedroom floor and Hedges demanded that Tucker pick it up.

They told detectives Tucker refused and Hedges then pointed his handgun at her head and fired one shot.

Tucker was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We’re extremely devastated, " said Darina Estep, Tucker’s aunt. “She was fun and she was funny.”

Detectives say the three other teenage witnesses are cooperating with the investigation.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says Hedges turned himself in to the United States Marshals Service in Covington around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Ridgell calls it a “baffling” situation.

Said Estep, “The senselessness of the crime and the violence behind it is also just unbearable.”

Estep wants her niece remembered as someone full of life. “She just had this bright future she was excited about.”

She is also grateful for the support the family has received in messages of love and online donations for funeral expenses.

Hedges is facing multiple charges including murder, tampering with physical evidence, and unlawful transaction with a minor, according to the sheriff.

The Boone County Sheriff's office says Demarkus Hedges is wanted in connection with the fatal...
The Boone County Sheriff's office says Demarkus Hedges is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Tuesday morning in Burlington.(Boone County Sheriff's Office)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bengals-Bills game suspended, Bills’ Damar Hamlin in critical condition
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Live Updates: Bengals host Bills in game with enormous playoff implications
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field as the game is temporarily...
NFL announces update on Bengals-Bills game
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) pauses as Damar Hamlin is examined during the first...
Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, currently sedated, Bills say
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Damar Hamlin’s family shares statement as Bills’ safety remains hospitalized

Latest News

Overnight Forecast
Wednesday Early Morning Forecast
Damar Hamlin's uncle provides an update on his condition
Damar Hamlin's uncle provides an update on his condition
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin ‘trending upwards’ in Cincinnati, uncle says
Piece of Brent Spence Bridge history discovered
Piece of Brent Spence Bridge history discovered
A woman prays during a prayer service for Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin at Crossroads Uptown...
‘He really needs our prayers right now:’ Church service held for Damar Hamlin