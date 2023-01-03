Bengals-Bills game suspended, Bills’ Damar Hamlin in critical condition

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals-Bills game is officially postponed after a Bills player was defibrillated on-field at Paycor Stadium following his sudden collapse.

The ESPN broadcast crew announced the suspension on-air citing NFL officials.

A source tells FOX19 the Bills player, 24-year-old Damar Hamlin, has been intubated and is listed in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

No media availability or further comment from the teams tonight.

The NFL Players’ Association offered the following statement, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

“The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin. We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being.”

The NFL’s full statement is below.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was injured in the first quarter.

An ambulance entered the field at Paycor Stadium.

Hamlin appeared to suffer an injury while making a hit on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got up and remained standing for a few moments, but then he collapsed without attempting to support his fall.

First responders “frantically” administered CPR for “many minutes,” according to announcer Joe Buck.

He fell at 8:53 p.m. and remained down for more than fifteen minutes.

Hamlin was given oxygen, placed on a stretcher, hooked up to an IV and eventually carried into an ambulance.

The ambulance remained in the tunnel as Hamlin’s mother made her way down from her seat in the stands.

Hamlin regained a pulse but is not breathing on his own, according to FOX19′s Joe Danneman. He required an automated external defibrillator on the field.

The ambulance went to UCMC with a police escort.

Joe Burrow has now made his way to the Bills locker room. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 3, 2023

McDermott just left the meeting and went back inside the Bills locker room. https://t.co/PjMTitIgN1 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 3, 2023

#Bengals head coach Zac Taylor just walked to the Bills locker room area and is waiting outside. pic.twitter.com/dtk9E4yR9u — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 3, 2023

I’m told Damar Hamlin has a pulse, but is not breathing on his own. He is being transported to UC.



Needed AED and CPR on the field. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 3, 2023

Extreme amount of urgency in treating injured Bills defensive player Damar Hamlin. Ambulance on the field at Paycor Stadium. pic.twitter.com/QLmmn3kqMg — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 3, 2023

Shock and sadness as a Bills player, believe No. 3, is assisted by ambulance off the field. pic.twitter.com/MSgUOzKpmm — Kareem Elgazzar (@ElgazzarBLVD) January 3, 2023

This scene is absolutely terrifying. Everyone is emotional out there right now. So scary. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 3, 2023

This was the scariest thing I’ve seen at a football game. pic.twitter.com/oKowHTwECS — Eileen Osborne (@EileenOsborne19) January 3, 2023

The game has been suspended, prayers for the ⁦@BuffaloBills⁩ player who we witnessed CPR being performed. The stadium is in shock as people are just sitting here. ⁦@FOX19⁩ pic.twitter.com/zEfRVaeMyb — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) January 3, 2023

