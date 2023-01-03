Blaze of blue lights in Downtown Cincinnati for Damar Hamlin, Bills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Blue lights are aglow across Downtown Cincinnati, from Paycor Stadium on the Ohio Riverfront to Fifth Third Bank’s headquarters on Fountain Square, as the nation watches and prays for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

In a horrifying and stunning incident during the first quarter of Monday Night Football, the 24-year-old tackled Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver Tee Higgins, got up and then collapsed on the field.

An ambulance drove out to him as Hamlin’s teammates kneeled or stood around him and first responders administered CPR.

The Buffalo Bills said in a tweet early Tuesday that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and currently listed in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The game has been indefinitely postponed.

There is no word yet Tuesday from the NFL about what will happen with the much-anticipated Bengals/Bills match-up.

After the Baltimore Ravens lost Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati could seal up the AFC North with a win over Buffalo.

Bengals’ head coach Zac Taylor walked across the field at Paycor Stadium Monday night to talk to the Bills’ head coach, Sean McDermott, and then both coaches sent their teams to the locker rooms.

Taylor also went to UC Medical Center, where he was photographed behind the wheel of a vehicle as he drove away by our media partner at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Football fans in both Bills and Bengals jerseys came together overnight in an emotional outpouring of support with a candlelight vigil outside UC Medical Center.

They also have now donated more than $3 million so far to his charity that provides toys to needy children.

