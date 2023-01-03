Contests
Blaze of blue lights in Downtown Cincinnati for Damar Hamlin

The lights turned blue at Paycor Stadium and on Fifth Third Bank's headquarters as the nation...
The lights turned blue at Paycor Stadium and on Fifth Third Bank's headquarters as the nation watches and prays for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin and the team.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:06 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A blaze of blue lights is glowing across Downtown Cincinnati, from Paycor Stadium on the Ohio River waterfront to Fifth Third Bank’s headquarters on Fountain Square, as the nation watches and prays for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

In a horrifyingly stunning incident during the first quarter of the nationally televised Monday Night Football game, the 24-year-old tackled Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver Tee Higgins, got up and then collapsed on the field.

An ambulance drove onto the field as Hamlin’s teammates kneeled or stood around him and then first responders gave him CPR.

The Buffalo Bills said in a tweet early Tuesday that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and is listed in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The game has been indefinitely postponed.

There is no word yet Tuesday from the NFL about what will happen with the much-anticipated game leading up to the AFC playoffs.

Football fans in both Bills and Bengals jerseys came together overnight in an emotional outpouring of support with a candlelight vigil outside UC Medical Center.

They also have now donated more than $3 million so far to his charity that provides toys to needy children.

