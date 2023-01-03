Coroner IDs driver killed in New Year’s crash on I-71

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We now know the identity of a driver killed in a New Year’s Eve crash on northbound Interstate 71 near the Norwood Lateral.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirmed Tuesday that the person who died is Amani Akili Rashad Gay, 29, of Roselawn.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Norwood police responded about 11:45 p.m. Saturday to a car accident on northbound I-71 near the Norwood Lateral, according to the sheriff’s office.

A black sedan struck a pole, trapping Gay, sheriff’s officials say.

The driver was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed and impairment are suspected factors and Gay was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the sheriff’s office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.