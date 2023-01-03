Coroner IDs person killed in New Year’s crash on I-71

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We now know the identity of the person killed in a single-vehicle accident on northbound Interstate 71 near the Norwood exit early New Year’s Day.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirms the victim is Amani Gay, 29, of Roselawn.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a vehicle went off the guardrail and crashed into a pole just after midnight Sunday.

The sheriff’s office has not said how many people were in the vehicle or if the person killed was the driver or a passenger.

