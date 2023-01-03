Coroner IDs person killed in New Year’s crash on I-71

Contests
We now know the identity of the person killed in a single-vehicle accident on northbound Interstate 71 near the Norwood exit over the weekend.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We now know the identity of the person killed in a single-vehicle accident on northbound Interstate 71 near the Norwood exit early New Year’s Day.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirms the victim is Amani Gay, 29, of Roselawn.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a vehicle went off the guardrail and crashed into a pole just after midnight Sunday.

The sheriff’s office has not said how many people were in the vehicle or if the person killed was the driver or a passenger.

FOX19 NOW has a request for more information from a spokeswoman at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

We will update this story once we hear back.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

