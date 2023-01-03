Bills’ Damar Hamlin defibrillated on-field after collapse, play suspended

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals-Bills game has been temporarily suspended, according to game officials.

The players are in the locker room.

McDermott just left the meeting and went back inside the Bills locker room. https://t.co/PjMTitIgN1 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 3, 2023

#Bengals head coach Zac Taylor just walked to the Bills locker room area and is waiting outside. pic.twitter.com/dtk9E4yR9u — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 3, 2023

The game has been temporarily suspended until further notification. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 3, 2023

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was injured in the first quarter.

An ambulance entered the field at Paycor Stadium.

Hamlin, 24, suffered a hit, got up, remained standing for a few moments and then collapsed without trying to support his fall.

First responders “frantically” administered CPR for “many minutes,” according to announcer Joe Buck.

He fell at 8:53 p.m. and remained down for more than fifteen minutes.

Hamlin was given oxygen, placed on a stretcher, hooked up to an IV and eventually carried into an ambulance.

The ambulance remained in the tunnel as Hamlin’s mother made her way down from her seat in the stands.

Hamlin has a pulse but is not breathing on his own, according to FOX19′s Joe Danneman. He required an automated external defibrillator on the field.

The ambulance went to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a police escort.

A source tells FOX19 Hamlin has been intubated.

Extreme amount of urgency in treating injured Bills defensive player Damar Hamlin. Ambulance on the field at Paycor Stadium. pic.twitter.com/QLmmn3kqMg — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 3, 2023

This scene is absolutely terrifying. Everyone is emotional out there right now. So scary. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 3, 2023

This was the scariest thing I’ve seen at a football game. pic.twitter.com/oKowHTwECS — Eileen Osborne (@EileenOsborne19) January 3, 2023

The game has been suspended, prayers for the ⁦@BuffaloBills⁩ player who we witnessed CPR being performed. The stadium is in shock as people are just sitting here. ⁦@FOX19⁩ pic.twitter.com/zEfRVaeMyb — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) January 3, 2023

