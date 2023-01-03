Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, currently sedated, Bills say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Buffalo Bills early Tuesday morning provided the first official update on Damar Hamlin, who was defibrillated on-field at Paycor Stadium following his sudden collapse Monday night.

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

Hamlin was injured in the first quarter of Monday night’s game. The game was later suspended, first temporarily and later indefinitely.

Hamlin appeared to suffer the injury while making a hit on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got up and remained standing for a few moments, but then he collapsed without attempting to support his fall.

First responders “frantically” administered CPR, according to announcer Joe Buck.

Hamlin fell at 8:53 p.m. and remained down for more than fifteen minutes. He was given oxygen, placed on a stretcher, hooked up to an IV and eventually carried into an ambulance that had entered the field.

The ambulance remained in the tunnel as Hamlin’s mother made her way down from her seat in the stands.

Hamlin regained a pulse but was not breathing on his own, according to FOX19′s Joe Danneman. He required use of an automated external defibrillator on the field.

The ambulance went to UCMC with a police escort.

Most of the Bills team flew home Monday night. Some Bills players decided to remain in Cincinnati.

Powerful images of the prayer circle for Damar Hamlin outside UC Medical Center. Blue and orange colors flicker together in the candlelight. There's shock, heartbreak and an undeniable sense of trauma. Everyone is hoping and praying that good news will come in the morning. pic.twitter.com/HRyXsaHQo1 — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) January 3, 2023

