Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, currently sedated, Bills say

The 24-year-old remains in critical condition at UC Medical Center.
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. The game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)(Joshua A. Bickel | AP)
By Brian Planalp and Joe Danneman
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:56 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Buffalo Bills early Tuesday morning provided the first official update on Damar Hamlin, who was defibrillated on-field at Paycor Stadium following his sudden collapse Monday night.

Hamlin was injured in the first quarter of Monday night’s game. The game was later suspended, first temporarily and later indefinitely.

Hamlin appeared to suffer the injury while making a hit on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got up and remained standing for a few moments, but then he collapsed without attempting to support his fall.

First responders “frantically” administered CPR, according to announcer Joe Buck.

Hamlin fell at 8:53 p.m. and remained down for more than fifteen minutes. He was given oxygen, placed on a stretcher, hooked up to an IV and eventually carried into an ambulance that had entered the field.

The ambulance remained in the tunnel as Hamlin’s mother made her way down from her seat in the stands.

Hamlin regained a pulse but was not breathing on his own, according to FOX19′s Joe Danneman. He required use of an automated external defibrillator on the field.

The ambulance went to UCMC with a police escort.

Most of the Bills team flew home Monday night. Some Bills players decided to remain in Cincinnati.

