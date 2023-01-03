Contests
Damar Hamlin’s family shares statement as Bills’ safety remains hospitalized

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.(AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin released their first statement following the horrifying scene that played out Monday on the field of Paycor Stadium.

The Hamlin family opened their statement by expressing gratitude for the wave of love and support from his teammates and peers and fans across the country.

Jordan Rooney, who says he is Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative, posted the family’s message on Twitter.

Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the Bills and Bengals Monday Night Football game.

