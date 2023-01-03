Damar Hamlin’s family shares statement as Bills’ safety remains hospitalized

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin released their first statement following the horrifying scene that played out Monday on the field of Paycor Stadium.

The Hamlin family opened their statement by expressing gratitude for the wave of love and support from his teammates and peers and fans across the country.

Jordan Rooney, who says he is Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative, posted the family’s message on Twitter.

Announcement directly from Damar’s family: pic.twitter.com/MdzgxUmVfg — Jordon Rooney (@jordonr) January 3, 2023

Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the Bills and Bengals Monday Night Football game.

