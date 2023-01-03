More than $1 million donated to Damar Hamlin’s foundation Monday night

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fans are showing their support for injured Bills’ Damar Hamlin.

Both Bengals and Bills fans began to arrive at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Corryville Monday night minutes after Hamlin arrived.

Hamlin was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed on-field during the Monday Night Football game at Paycor Stadium.

Fans are also showing their support by donating to Hamlin’s charity to drive.

Hamlin started the Chasing M Foundation Community Toy Drive after the Bills drafted him in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

“As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me. I created The Chasing M’s Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive,” reads the online fundraiser.

The initial goal was $2,500.

Entering Monday, the fundraiser had fewer than $100,000.

In the hours since Hamlin was taken to UC Medical Center, more than 50,000 donations have poured in for more than $1 million.

As of this writing, $1.3 million in donations have been made to the charity.

