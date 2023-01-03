First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Warning for Adams, Pike, Scioto counties
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
A Tornado Warning is in effect until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday for Adams, Pike and Scioto counties.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms that soaked the morning commute earlier are moving out of the Tri-State.
Standing water and wet roads may be an issue through lunchtime.
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for Bracken, Mason and Robertson counties in northern Kentucky.
Flood advisories and watches remain up in other parts of the Tri-State.
Flood Advisory: Bracken, Grant, Owen and Pendleton counties in Kentucky and for Brown and Clermont counties in Ohio.
Flood Watch: Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson counties in Kentucky and Adams and Brown counties in Ohio.
Scattered showers and gusty winds will continue Tuesday afternoon.
Temperatures will remain mild and in the 50s and 60s.
