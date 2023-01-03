First Alert Weather Day: Watch for high water on roads, flooding
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
Steady rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected until 8 a.m.
Standing water and wet roads may be an issue during the morning commute through lunchtime.
A Flood Advisory is in effect for communities to the south and a Flood Watch is up for our eastern ones.
Flood Advisory: Bracken, Grant, Owen and Pendleton counties in Kentucky and for Brown and Clermont counties in Ohio.
Flood Watch: Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson counties in Kentucky and Adams and Brown counties in Ohio.
Scattered showers and gusty winds will continue Tuesday afternoon.
Temperatures will remain mild and in the 50s and 60s.
