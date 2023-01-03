First Alert Weather Day: Watch for high water on roads, flooding

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

Steady rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected until 8 a.m.

Standing water and wet roads may be an issue during the morning commute through lunchtime.

First Alert Weather Day: Standing and high water concerns as heavy rain continues to fall this morning. You will need extra time and take it slow. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/XRXN4mx5mE — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) January 3, 2023

A Flood Advisory is in effect for communities to the south and a Flood Watch is up for our eastern ones.

Flood Advisory: Bracken, Grant, Owen and Pendleton counties in Kentucky and for Brown and Clermont counties in Ohio.

Flood Watch: Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson counties in Kentucky and Adams and Brown counties in Ohio.

A ***FLOOD ADVISORY*** has been issued for an area in the FOX19 NOW viewing area for more information check https://t.co/udhoouEo12 or the First Alert Weather App. pic.twitter.com/Yto9JGaBzz — Ethan Emery (@EthanEmeryWX) January 3, 2023

Scattered showers and gusty winds will continue Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures will remain mild and in the 50s and 60s.

