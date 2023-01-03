First Alert Weather Day: Watch for high water on roads
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
A Tornado Warning was in effect earlier Tuesday for Adams, Pike and Scioto counties. It expired at 9:30 a.m.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms that soaked the morning commute have mostly moved out, but standing water and wet roads may be an issue through lunchtime.
A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 11:30 a.m. for Bracken, Mason and Robertson counties in northern Kentucky.
Flood advisories and watches remain up in other parts of the Tri-State.
Flood Advisory: Bracken, Grant, Owen and Pendleton counties in Kentucky and for Brown and Clermont counties in Ohio.
Flood Watch: Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson counties in Kentucky and Adams and Brown counties in Ohio.
Scattered showers and gusty winds will continue Tuesday afternoon.
Temperatures will remain mild and in the 50s and 60s.
