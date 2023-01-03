Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Gov. DeWine signs bill to strengthen distracted driving laws

Governor Mike DeWine signs bill strengthening distracted driving laws in Ohio
Governor Mike DeWine signs bill strengthening distracted driving laws in Ohio(The Ohio Channel)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 288 into law Tuesday morning in hopes of preventing people from driving while distracted.

SB 288, introduced by Senator Nathan Manning (R-North Ridgeville), makes distracted driving a primary traffic offense which means law enforcement can write a citation or stop a vehicle if they are suspicious of a person driving while distracted.

Prior to the governor’s signature, distracted driving was considered a secondary traffic offense which meant law enforcement could only issue a citation if there was another valid reason to stop the vehicle.

Primary Traffic ViolationsSecondary Traffic Violations
SpeedingAdult seatbelt violations
Driving through a red lightHeadlight violations
Failing to stop at a stop signViolations with a learner’s permit
Driving under the influence

“Signing this bill today is a great honor because this legislation will, without a doubt, prevent crashes and save lives,” DeWine said. “Right now, too many people are willing to risk their lives while behind the wheel to get a look at their phones. My hope is that this legislation will prompt a cultural shift around distracted driving that normalizes the fact that distracted driving is dangerous, irresponsible, and just as deadly as driving drunk.”

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there have been over 73,000 crashes that were caused by distracted driving from 2017-2022.

Of those thousands of crashes, 584 were injury crashes and 68 were fatal in 2021-22, OSHP reports said.

“Certainly not all fatal traffic crashes are caused by distracted driving, but it’s no coincidence that evolving smartphone technology has coincided with increasing roadway deaths and injuries,” DeWine added. “Other states with similar distracted driving laws have experienced fewer fatal crashes, and we expect that this enhanced distracted driving law will have the same impact here.”

Within the Tri-State area, Kentucky is the only state without a primary distracted driving law.

SB 288 is expected to go into effect in 90 days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bengals-Bills game suspended, Bills’ Damar Hamlin in critical condition
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Live Updates: Bengals host Bills in game with enormous playoff implications
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) pauses as Damar Hamlin is examined during the first...
Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, currently sedated, Bills say
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field as the game is temporarily...
NFL announces update on Bengals-Bills game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
More than $4 million donated to Damar Hamlin’s toy charity

Latest News

President Biden will be traveling to Covington Wednesday.
Biden to travel to Covington Wednesday days after bridge funding announcement
A picture of Jerry Hirsch, who was shot and killed by his wife Connie Hirsch on May 9th, 2010.
Victim’s family questions commutation of father’s killer
Two South Dakota state lawmakers are in the race to become the next chair of the state's...
Two east river lawmakers will vie for SD GOP chair
Current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-CA, is the frontrunner to become the next speaker of...
How the U.S. will pick its next House speaker