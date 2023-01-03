Contests
Live Updates: Bengals host Bills in game with enormous playoff implications

The Bengals are playing for history at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football.
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Find live updates here during the game. Follow FOX19′s Joe Danneman and Jeremy Rauch on Twitter.

BREAKING: Bills safety Damar Hamlin was injured in the first quarter of the Bengals-Bills game. An ambulance has entered the field.

UPDATE 6:21 1Q: The Bills get on the board with a field goal to make it 7-3.

Allen showcased his arm strength and elusiveness on the drive. Bengals Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo, who isn’t known for bringing pressure, dialed up a second-down blitz around midfield, and Allen navigated the pressure before finding standout wide receiver Stefon Diggs over the middle.

But the Bengals defense bowed up. Cornerback Mike Hilton fired off the edge three plays later and nearly intercepted an Allen handoff before Allen threw the ball into the ground. On the next play, Allen misfired to wide receiver Cole Beasley, the Bills settled for three.

Safety Jesse Bates settled into the deep-third of the field over standout wide receiver Stefon Diggs while a corner played underneath, effectively doubling Diggs in the red zone.

Allen appeared to suffer a leg injury after defensive end Trey Hendrickson rolled up on him on the last incomplete pass. He appears able to return. Allen is already dealing with a shoulder injury.

--

UPDATE 12:34 1Q: Bengals take the early lead 7-0 on a Joe Burrow touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyler Boyd.

It’s Burrow’s 35th touchdown pass of the season, a franchise record he’s held since breaking Andy Dalton’s previous record of 33 TD passes in New England last week.

Boyd was matched up one-on-one against Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White and beat him with a skinny post. It’s Boyd’s sixth touchdown catch this season.

Ja’Marr Chase got things started by drawing a first-play pass interference call on a deep shot from Joe Burrow. Would likely have been a 75-yard touchdown otherwise.

Tight end Hayden Hurst, who returned for Monday night’s game after a month out with a calf injury, caught a pass up the seam and then, as if to dispel any injury concerns, nearly succeeded in hurdling the oncoming safety.

The five-play, 75 yard drive saw four first downs, just one second down and a third-and-inches conversion on a Burrow sneak.

--

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals face off against the Bills on Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium in a game with a national audience and enormous playoff implications.

