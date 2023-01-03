Man accused of fatally shooting 16-year-old girl in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 16-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday morning and the suspect is still at large, according to Boone County Sheriff Michael Helms.

Deputies were sent to a home in the area of Silver Brook and Kingsgate drives in Burlington around 2:18 a.m. after they received a report that someone had been shot.

They say they found 16-year-old Scarlett Tucker in a bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies say they received reports that the suspected shooter, 18-year-old Demarkus Hedges of Cincinnati, left the scene in a vehicle.

Through their investigation, detectives say they learned Tucker and Hedges, along with an 18-year-old female, an 18-year-old male, and a 17-year-old female known to each other spent much of Monday night into Tuesday morning together in areas of Cincinnati and Covington.

They arrived at the home of the 18-year-old female on Silver Brook Drive around 1:30 a.m., detectives said.

According to the detectives, witnesses said a bag of marijuana fell on the bedroom floor and Hedges demanded that Tucker pick it up.

They told detectives Tucker refused and Hedges then pointed his handgun at her head and fired one shot.

Tucker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say the three other teenage witnesses are cooperating with the investigation.

Detectives have obtained a warrant for Hedges’ arrest on one count of murder, one count of tampering with physical evidence, and two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor.

They say he is currently at large and considered armed and dangerous.

Hedges is driving a 2010 Nissan Maxima, maroon in color, with Ohio temporary tag P766740, detectives say.

Anyone with information on Hedges’ whereabouts is encouraged to call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 859-334-2227 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

