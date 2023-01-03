More than $3 million donated to Damar Hamlin’s toy charity

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fans are showing their support for injured Bills’ Damar Hamlin.

Both Bengals and Bills fans flocked to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Monday night minutes after Hamlin arrived.

Hamlin was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance after he collapsed on-field during the nationally televised Monday Night Football game at Paycor Stadium.

Fans are also showing their support by donating to Hamlin’s charity toy drive.

The initial goal was $2,500. Entering Monday, the fundraiser had less than $100,000.

Since Hamlin was hospitalized, more than 120,00 donations poured in and now the fundraiser stands at more than $3.1 million.

Hamlin started the Chasing M Foundation Community Toy Drive after the Bills drafted him in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

“As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me. I created The Chasing M’s Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive,” reads the online fundraiser.

