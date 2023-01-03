Contests
NFL announces update on postponed Bengals-Bills game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field as the game is temporarily...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field as the game is temporarily suspended after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is injured during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The postponed Bengals and Bills game will not be resumed this week, according to an NFL statement.

The league says the game will not be resumed this week.

As for the possible resumption of the game, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said no decision has been made if it will be played at a later date.

The statement from the NFL says no changes have been to the Week 18 schedule.

Cincinnati plays the Baltimore Ravens in the regular season finale.

