NFL announces update on postponed Bengals-Bills game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The postponed Bengals and Bills game will not be resumed this week, according to an NFL statement.

As for the possible resumption of the game, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said no decision has been made if it will be played at a later date.

The statement from the NFL says no changes have been to the Week 18 schedule.

NFL announces Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week and has made no decision regarding the resumption of the game at a later date. https://t.co/xh6doNqXTK — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 3, 2023

Cincinnati plays the Baltimore Ravens in the regular season finale.

