Parts of Eden Park closes as another movie sets up for filming in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Twin Lakes at Eden Park will be closed on Wednesday for the filming of a movie, according to Cincinnati Parks.

In addition to the popular overlook being closed, there will also be road closures on Eden Park Drive and Luray Avenue that same day, the park said.

Twin Lakes at Eden Park will be closed to the public January 4 for the filming of a movie. There will also be road closures on Eden Park Drive and Luray Avenue during this time. Sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for the understanding. #cincyparks pic.twitter.com/lO70yWopN9 — Cincinnati Parks (@CincyParks) January 2, 2023

But this is not the first time Hollywood has come to the Greater Cincinnati Area.

“Wise Guys,” a movie about two Italian-American mobsters featuring Robert De Niro, began filming in Warren County on SR 123 from route 22 to route 132.

Filming for the movie began back in December in a small community in Harlan Township near Morrow.

In addition to the recent crime-comedy movie, “Bones and All,” starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, was also filmed in the Cincinnati area during the summer of 2021.

The movie crew filmed all around the Tri-State, specifically in Clifton at UC’s Zimmer Hall, Chillicothe, Country Kitchen Restaurant in Lebanon, Columbus and Maysville, Kentucky.

Prior to the movie release, the Esquire Theater hosted a “Bones and All” premier back in November 2022 attended by producer and writer David Kajganich, a University of Miami alum.

As of now, it is unknown what movie is being filmed in Eden Park.

Cincinnati Parks say they apologize for the inconvenience.

