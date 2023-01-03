Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Parts of Eden Park closes as another movie sets up for filming in Cincinnati

Cincinnati's Eden Park after a snowfall in December 2020.
Cincinnati's Eden Park after a snowfall in December 2020.(Brian Planalp/WXIX)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Twin Lakes at Eden Park will be closed on Wednesday for the filming of a movie, according to Cincinnati Parks.

In addition to the popular overlook being closed, there will also be road closures on Eden Park Drive and Luray Avenue that same day, the park said.

But this is not the first time Hollywood has come to the Greater Cincinnati Area.

“Wise Guys,” a movie about two Italian-American mobsters featuring Robert De Niro, began filming in Warren County on SR 123 from route 22 to route 132.

Filming for the movie began back in December in a small community in Harlan Township near Morrow.

In addition to the recent crime-comedy movie, “Bones and All,” starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, was also filmed in the Cincinnati area during the summer of 2021.

The movie crew filmed all around the Tri-State, specifically in Clifton at UC’s Zimmer Hall, Chillicothe, Country Kitchen Restaurant in Lebanon, Columbus and Maysville, Kentucky.

Prior to the movie release, the Esquire Theater hosted a “Bones and All” premier back in November 2022 attended by producer and writer David Kajganich, a University of Miami alum.

As of now, it is unknown what movie is being filmed in Eden Park.

Cincinnati Parks say they apologize for the inconvenience.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died early Sunday morning after a crash on I-71 North near the Norwood exit, police...
1 person dies following crash on I-71 North near Norwood exit
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
Kristie Hubbard, 50, faces 2nd degree felony attempted kidnapping charges.
Middletown mother speaks out after attempted kidnapping of her baby
Thomas Mills, 71, was last seen on Dec. 6 leaving his home on W. Ohio Pike in Amelia, according...
Teams now search for body of missing 72-year-old autistic man in Pierce Township
President Biden will be traveling to Covington Wednesday.
Biden to travel to Covington Wednesday days after bridge funding announcement

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Live Updates: Bengals host Bills in game with enormous playoff implications
Monday Evening Forecast
Monday Evening Forecast
The boat caught fire sometime Friday afternoon.
Crews work to clear gas from water after deadly boat fire
First responders at the scene of a crash on the Brent Spence Bridge Monday night
Brent Spence Bridge reopens after crash