Players, teams and fans offer up prayers for Damar Hamlin

The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati.(Jeff Dean | AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Players, sports teams and fans have taken to social media to offer their prayers for Damar Hamlin.

The Buffalo Bills safety was injured in the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

A source tells FOX19 NOW that 24-year-old Damar Hamlin has been intubated and is listed in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Here is some of the stunned reaction to what happened on the field:

