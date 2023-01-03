Players, teams and fans offer up prayers for Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Players, sports teams and fans have taken to social media to offer their prayers for Damar Hamlin.

The Buffalo Bills safety was injured in the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

A source tells FOX19 NOW that 24-year-old Damar Hamlin has been intubated and is listed in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Here is some of the stunned reaction to what happened on the field:

Sending our thoughts and prayers to Damar🙏 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 3, 2023

I wanna send a prayer to Damar and his family . 🙏🏽 — Ja’MarrChase (@Real10jayy__) January 3, 2023

Love you 3 prayers 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️ stay strong got your back always — Tyler Boyd (@boutdat_23) January 3, 2023

Our thoughts are with Damar Hamlin, his family, teammates and the team at UC Medical Center. https://t.co/Zp9T93qhic — Cincinnati Bearcats (@GoBEARCATS) January 3, 2023

The game is not important.



Damar Hamlin’s life is important.



Please be ok. Please.



🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 3, 2023

Praying hard.. please be okay man. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 3, 2023

“Just because we’re bengals fans, doesn’t mean we aren’t fans of him. Nobody wants to experience something like this, that was horrific. We support you Bills. Cincinnati supports you.”



Fans are here at UC Medical Center showing support for Damar Hamlin. pic.twitter.com/a2wCYJIcR3 — Payton Marshall (@paytontvnews) January 3, 2023

Bills and Bengals fans are lining up here at UC Medical center to show their support. pic.twitter.com/oPhO1XpPs8 — Payton Marshall (@paytontvnews) January 3, 2023

Wow. This is beautiful to see. Damar Hamlin’s charity is being flooded with donations right now. The number keeps going up and up.



I believe it was sitting around $100,000 before Hamlin was injured. https://t.co/78JZzENF3q — Jessica Schmidt (@JSchmidtTV) January 3, 2023

